UK PM May: Our deal delivers Brexit, there will be no second referendum

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said her draft Brexit deal delivered on the outcome of a 2016 vote to leave the European Union, and that her government would never hold a second public vote on the subject.

“We will not rerun the referendum, we will not renege on the decision of the British people,” she said. “We will deliver Brexit and the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the 29th of March 2019.”