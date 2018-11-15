World News
November 15, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

UK PM May: When asked to back Brexit deal, lawmakers must consider Brexit vote

1 Min Read

A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 15, 2018. Parbul TV/Handout via Reuters TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers will have to consider the British people’s vote to leave the European Union when parliament is asked to vote on a final Brexit deal, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

