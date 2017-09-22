'Even more concerned' after May Brexit speech: senior EU lawmaker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European Parliament’s biggest group, the center-right European People’s Party, said British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech on Brexit on Thursday did not clarify London’s position and had left him more concerned than before.

FILE PHOTO: Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European People Party (EPP), take part in a summit of the party in St Julian's, Malta, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

“In substance PM May is bringing no more clarity to London’s positions. I am even more concerned now,” Manfred Weber said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Theresa May called on Friday for Britain to stay in the European Union’s single market during a roughly two-year transition out of the EU as she appealed for a revival of Brexit negotiations.