After Brexit deal crumbles, Britain's May to speak to Northern Irish party
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 9:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

After Brexit deal crumbles, Britain's May to speak to Northern Irish party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and other British officials will speak to Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Tuesday after a tentative deal on Brexit with the European Union over the border with Ireland was dashed at the last minute.

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk (not in the picture) in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An official at her Number 10 official residence said the British leader may return to Brussels as early as Wednesday to try to save a deal to open the way for talks on future trade after Britain leaves the EU that involved accepting “regulatory alignment” on the island of Ireland to avoid a hard border.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
