February 28, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Agreeing a customs union with EU would betray Brexit: Britain's May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Agreeing a new customs union with the European Union after Brexit would be a betrayal of the 2016 referendum, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, challenging the opposition Labour Party over its plans.

In parliament, May said her government wanted to seal a deal with the EU that would hand Britain control over its laws, borders and money, and one which would not lead to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

