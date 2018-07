LONDON (Reuters) - The progress Britain has made in talks to leave the European Union suggests that the country will not crash out of the bloc without a deal, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“On ‘no deal’, we have always said that that isn’t something we want or hope for, and the progress of talks so far suggests that is not where we will end up,” the spokeswoman told reporters.