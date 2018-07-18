FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 11:26 AM / a few seconds ago

Britain already talking to EU on future ties based on white paper: May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government was already negotiating with the European Union on future ties, based on a white paper policy document published last week.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The Chequers agreement, the white paper are the basis for our negotiation with the European Union and we have already started those negotiations,” she told parliament, adding that she had not abandoned her plan for the facilitated customs arrangement with the EU.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton

