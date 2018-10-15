Britain believes there are ways to solve Brexit backstop: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain believes there are a number of ways to achieve a so-called backstop arrangement for its only land border with the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May is still confident of getting a Brexit deal, her spokesman said on Monday.

“There are a number of means of achieving what we want to achieve,” he said, declining to give further details of the talks.

Her spokesman told reporters talks reached a stalemate at the weekend because the EU continued to insist on the backstop involving a border down the Irish Sea - something May has ruled out because she says it would break up the United Kingdom.

He also said May was planning to make a statement to parliament later on Monday on the failure of the weekend talks.