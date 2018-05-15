FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain to publish Brexit position paper ahead of June summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will publish detailed plans for its future relationship with the European Union next month, according to a government official, in an attempt to break the deadlock in Brexit negotiations.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks past the European Union flag and the Union Jack as she arrives for an EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A so-called White Paper is likely to outline the position for sectors including financial services, agricultural and automotives and will be published before next month’s summit of EU leaders, the official said.

Diplomats and officials in Brussels have raised doubts about whether the bloc and London will be able to mark a milestone in the negotiations at the summit of EU leaders on June 28-29 and have complained Britain has not been clear on what it wants.

The Department for Exiting the European Union was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

