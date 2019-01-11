Britain will be ready for Brexit day: May's spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will have implemented the necessary legislation for Brexit before the country leaves the European Union in March, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Friday after a newspaper quoted a minister as saying the exit could be delayed.

“We are obviously making progress with the legislation required in either scenario and we will ensure either way we will have passed the necessary legislation. We will make sure the time is made available,” she told reporters.

She added that the prime minister had ruled out extending Article 50, which the government triggered in 2017 to launch two years of divorce talks with the European Union.