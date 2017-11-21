Britain will honor commitments made to EU: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will honor its commitments made while a member of the European Union, but specific figures on how much the country will pay for Brexit are subject to negotiations, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville /File Photo

“All I can point you to is the PM’s position as set out many times in terms of the fact that the UK will honor commitments we’ve made during the period of our membership. No EU member state will need to pay more or receive less over the remainder of the current budget plan,” he told reporters.

“In terms of specific figures or scenarios, they are all subject to negotiation.”