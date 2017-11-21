FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain will honor commitments made to EU: May's spokesman
Sections
Featured
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Buffett-backed BYD should double down on batteries
Breakingviews
Buffett-backed BYD should double down on batteries
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
World
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2017 / 11:29 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Britain will honor commitments made to EU: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will honor its commitments made while a member of the European Union, but specific figures on how much the country will pay for Brexit are subject to negotiations, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville /File Photo

“All I can point you to is the PM’s position as set out many times in terms of the fact that the UK will honor commitments we’ve made during the period of our membership. No EU member state will need to pay more or receive less over the remainder of the current budget plan,” he told reporters.

“In terms of specific figures or scenarios, they are all subject to negotiation.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.