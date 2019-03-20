Britain's May asks for Brexit delay until June 30

Copy of an official letter from Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May to European Council President Donald Tusk on the topic of Brexit is seen in this handout obtained on March 20, 2019. Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she had written to European Council President Donald Tusk to ask for an extension to the Brexit negotiation period until June 30 and that she was preparing for a third vote on her deal.

“As prime minister, I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than the 30th of June,” May told a rowdy session of parliament.

“I have therefore this morning written to President Tusk, the president of the European Council, informing him that the UK seeks an extension to the article 50 period until the 30th June,” she said.

“The government intends to bring forward proposals for a third meaningful vote. If that vote is passed, the extension will give the House (of Commons) time to consider the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. If not, the House will have to decide how to proceed.”