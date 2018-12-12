Conservative lawmakers trigger no confidence vote in UK PM May's leadership

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party triggered a vote of no confidence in her leadership on Wednesday as Britain’s planned divorce from the European Union was plunged into chaos.

Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s so-called 1922 committee, said the threshold for a vote had been exceeded.

A ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday in the House of Commons and an announcement made as soon as possible afterwards, he said.