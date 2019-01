Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves from the back of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urged lawmakers on Monday to take “a second look” at her deal to leave the European Union, warning them that voting it down could open the way for the breakup of the United Kingdom.

“I say to members on all sides of this house, whatever you may have previously concluded, over these next 24 hours, give this deal a second look,” May told parliament.