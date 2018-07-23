FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

How does British PM May relax? Walking, cooking and U.S. police drama NCIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWCASTLE (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May gave some insight on Monday about how she deals with what one voter said was the most stressful job in the world: walking with her husband, cooking and watching U.S. police drama NCIS.

While on a visit to a factory to the northern English city of Newcastle, May was asked how she coped with “the world’s most stressful job”.

“I like walking so my husband and I enjoy going walking when we can, taking holidays walking,” May said. “I enjoy cooking which has a benefit because you get to eat it as well as make it. I have over 150 cookbooks so I spend quite a lot of time looking at cookbooks.”

“I quite like watching NCIS when I can,” May said.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
