WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday defended Britain’s Brexit plan, saying her government had “put forward a credible proposal” to exit the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on Brexit negotiations with the European Union at Number 10 Downing Street, London September 21, 2018 . Jack Taylor/Pool via Reuters

“There’s a plan on the table from us ... If they have issues with it, let’s hear what those issue are,” May said in an interview with CBS News, referring to the EU’s response to the British plan.