May will speak to EU business, visit Northern Ireland to bolster Brexit plan

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave a church near Maidenhead, Britain February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will talk to European businesses on Monday to underline the importance of Britain leaving the EU with a deal, a day before she travels to Northern Ireland to make a speech on Brexit, her spokesman said on Monday.

May is scrambling to get support for her approach to win a revised deal with the European Union to try to break the deadlock in Britain over the country’s departure, which is by law due to take place in less than two months.

Her spokesman again said May was determined to lead Britain out of the EU on March 29.