May's new Brexit offer retains Northern Irish backstop, nothing new on customs: paper

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church near High Wycombe, Britain May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s new Brexit offer to UK lawmakers retains the Northern Irish backstop and does not add anything new on customs arrangements, The Telegraph newspaper reported late on Sunday.

In a column in the Sunday Times newspaper, May said she will present a “new, bold offer” to lawmakers with “an improved package of measures” in a final attempt to get the Brexit divorce deal through parliament before she leaves office.