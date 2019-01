FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - Senior British ministers have urged Prime Minister Theresa May to invite opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for talks with a view to agreeing a joint Brexit plan if parliament votes down her deal next week, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

It quoted people familiar with the matter.