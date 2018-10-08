No divorce without precise future framework: spokesman for UK's May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain cannot agree a withdrawal deal with the European Union without securing a precise framework for their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

“There can be no withdrawal agreement without a precise future framework,” he told reporters.

Britain and the EU will resume talks this week on the detail of Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc and on its future relationship. EU leaders will meet next week to try to conclude a deal but any final agreement may have to wait until a special meeting in November.

After more positive comments from the EU over the Brexit negotiations, the spokesman said there was a difference between optimistic talk about a deal being done and getting an agreement, again calling on the bloc to move its position.

“It’s worth me pointing out that there’s a difference between people talking optimistically about a deal, and a deal including both the withdrawal agreement and the future framework, actually being agreed,” he said.

“There remain big issues to work through.”