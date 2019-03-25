Not enough support yet for third Brexit vote, says UK PM May

British Prime Minister Theresa May listens to a question after making a statement in the Parliament in London, Britain March 25, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said there was not yet enough support for her to put her Brexit deal to a vote in parliament for a third time, but she would continue with talks with lawmakers to try to get their backing.

“I continue to believe that the right path forward is for the United Kingdom to leave the EU as soon as possible with a deal, now on May 22,” she told parliament on Monday.

“But it is with great regret that I have had to conclude that as things stand there is still not sufficient support in the House (of Commons) to bring back the deal for a third meaningful vote.”