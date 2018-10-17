FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

On Brexit, Britain's May urges EU to do 'difficult deal' once again

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the other leaders of the European Union on Wednesday to help secure a Brexit agreement, saying they had done “difficult deals” before and could again.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

“We have shown we can do difficult deals together constructively. I remain confident of a good outcome,” a government official quoted her telling the other EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.

In her concluding comments before the leaders began dinner without her, she said: “The last stage will need courage, trust and leadership on both sides.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Heinrich

