Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday it was best for Britain to leave the European Union in an orderly way, with a divorce agreement.

“The best option for the UK is to leave the EU with a deal,” May told journalists on arriving to talks among all 28 national leaders in the bloc to name five people to hold the European Union’s top jobs for the next five years.