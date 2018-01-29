PM May defends record on Brexit and other policies after criticism

LONDON (Reuters) - Theresa May’s record on Brexit, the environment, housing and education stands for itself, her spokesman said on Monday, defending the British prime minister against criticism over her leadership style.

The spokesman told reporters the prime minister had secured an agreement with the European Union to move beyond the first phase of talks, and was now moving on to a discussion of the future relationship and an implementation phase, where there were differences over details.

“I would say if you look at the Brexit negotiations, there were many people who said it wouldn’t be possible to complete the first phase. The prime minister did that ... we are now moving forward toward agreeing an implementation period and in beginning discussions on what the future partnership will look like,” he said.