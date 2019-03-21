PM May says short Brexit delay will give Britain time to make final choice

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday a short delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union would give parliament time to make a final choice on Brexit, hours before she will make her case with EU leaders for an extension.

On arriving at an EU summit, May again said she wanted to leave the bloc with a deal and a short extension to the so-called Article 50 two-year negotiating period would enable what is a deeply divide parliament to approve her deal.

“A short extension would give parliament the time to make a final choice that delivers on the result of the referendum,” she told reporters.