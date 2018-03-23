PM May welcomes EU's offer for Brexit transition

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a move by the European Union on Friday to sign off on a transition agreement for Brexit, and called for a “new dynamic” in the negotiations over future ties.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

May told reporters before leaving a two-day summit in Brussels that she believed the transition provided certainty for businesses and citizens and that an agreement on the future relationship with the EU should benefit both sides.