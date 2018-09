LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May believes that her Brexit proposal is the “only credible and negotiable plan” for Britain to leave the European Union and that it can get the support of parliament, her spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a joint news conference with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

“The proposal which we have put forward is the one which we believe is negotiable and which can carry the support of the House of Commons,” he told reporters.