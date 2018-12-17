Rejecting second or indicative vote, UK's May presses on with Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news conference following a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking the “extra assurances” needed to get parliament’s backing for her deal to leave the European Union, her spokesman said on Monday, ruling out a second referendum or an indicative vote on Brexit options.

May is facing deadlock in the deeply divided parliament over her Brexit deal and was forced to delay a vote last week. That has increased the calls for her to pursue different strategies, including a second referendum or by testing the various Brexit options in parliamentary votes.