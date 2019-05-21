World News
May 21, 2019 / 11:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Some UK Conservatives to try to force new confidence vote in Prime Minister May: The Sun

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Senior backbenchers on the Tory 1922 committee’s executive will mount a new bid to force a confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May during a lunchtime Commons address on Wednesday, The Sun reported on Tuesday.

"I will be asking my colleagues on the 1922 executive tomorrow to agree to a rule change so we can hold an immediate confidence vote if Theresa is not prepared to stand down now", the newspaper quoted bit.ly/2LYl0bJ Conservative lawmaker Nigel Evans as saying.

Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
