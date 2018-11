Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pauses during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

(Reuters) - The British Conservative Party’s deal with Northern Ireland’s DUP on Brexit is over unless Prime Minister Theresa May is replaced with a new leader, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The DUP would vote down the withdrawal agreement in Parliament, adding that its support now “depended on who the leader of the Conservative Party is,” the newspaper reported, citing sources close to DUP leader Arlene Foster.