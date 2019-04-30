UK eyes middle of next week deadline for Brexit talks with Labour: reports

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government wants talks with the opposition Labour Party on a Brexit compromise to reach a conclusion by the middle of next week, several British journalists reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government are seeking to forge a consensus with Labour to help get a Brexit deal approved by parliament and deliver the result of the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union.

Reporters from the BBC, the Guardian and Politics Home tweeted that the government wanted the talks to be concluded by the middle of next week. The tweet from Politics Home was later deleted.

Earlier, May’s spokesman had declined to set an end date for the talks, and described the latest round of talks as “serious and constructive”.

“Further talks will now be scheduled in order to bring the process toward a conclusion,” he added.

Sterling had earlier risen to a one-week high back above $1.30 after media reports that the tone of Brexit talks between the government and Labour had improved.