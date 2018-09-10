UK focused on securing Brexit deal in October: PM May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is focused on securing a Brexit deal in October, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said, after the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said an agreement with Britain could be agreed in six to eight weeks.

An anti-Brexit demonstrator chats to police officers outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We are focused on securing a deal in October and that continues to be what we are working towards,” he said, when asked about Barnier’s comments.

“You have seen over the summer I think an intensification in the talks, that is obviously something which we called for, and you have seen progress continuing to be made in relation to that withdrawal agreement.”