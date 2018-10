LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that Britain and the European Union should not allow their disagreements over the Irish border leave the two sides facing a no-deal Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a meeting at a charity working to combat loneliness, in London, Britain October 15, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

“We cannot let this disagreement derail the prospects of a good deal and leave us with a no deal outcome that no-one wants,” May told parliament.