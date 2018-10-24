UK PM May clear she does not want indefinite post-Brexit transition period: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear she does not want to enter into an indefinite post-Brexit transition period with the European Union, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the back entrance to Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The Times newspaper reported that leaked cabinet papers suggested that May’s Brexit plans could leave Britain in a “long-running” multi-year transition period despite her promise that it would last only a few months.

The spokesman repeated a comment from May on Monday, when she said the transition would have to finish “well before” the end of this parliament in 2022.