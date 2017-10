LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she expects parliament will have a vote on the final Brexit deal before the country has formally left the bloc.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We will be able to achieve that agreement and negotiation in time for this parliament to have the vote,” she told parliament.