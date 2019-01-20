World News
January 20, 2019 / 10:55 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UK PM May considering amending Good Friday deal to solve Brexit deadlock: Daily Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave church, near High Wycombe, Britain, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering solving the Brexit deadlock by amending the Good Friday agreement after abandoning attempts to negotiate a cross-party deal, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday.

May’s Good Friday plan would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to “support or reference” the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas

