UK PM May considering amending Good Friday deal to solve Brexit deadlock: Daily Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip leave church, near High Wycombe, Britain, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering solving the Brexit deadlock by amending the Good Friday agreement after abandoning attempts to negotiate a cross-party deal, the Daily Telegraph reported late on Sunday.

May’s Good Friday plan would see the UK and Ireland agree a separate set of principles or add text to “support or reference” the 1998 peace deal setting out how both sides would guarantee an open border after Brexit, the newspaper reported.