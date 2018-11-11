UK PM May drops plan for Monday's emergency cabinet meeting: The Independent

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been forced to abandon plans for Monday’s emergency cabinet meeting to approve a Brexit deal, the Independent website reported.

The outline deal might not be ready by Tuesday, making it increasingly unlikely that a special European Union summit to sign off the deal can be held in November, it reported, citing a government source.

May decided not to proceed with the meeting after resistance in her cabinet and in Brussels threatened to derail the path to an agreement, the report said.