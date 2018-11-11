World News
November 11, 2018 / 9:58 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

UK PM May drops plan for Monday's emergency cabinet meeting: The Independent

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been forced to abandon plans for Monday’s emergency cabinet meeting to approve a Brexit deal, the Independent website reported.

The outline deal might not be ready by Tuesday, making it increasingly unlikely that a special European Union summit to sign off the deal can be held in November, it reported, citing a government source.

May decided not to proceed with the meeting after resistance in her cabinet and in Brussels threatened to derail the path to an agreement, the report said.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by David Stamp

