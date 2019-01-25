UK PM May echoes Queen's call for respectful debate: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May echoed a call made by Queen Elizabeth for respectful debate in Britain, May’s spokesman said on Friday whilst declining to comment directly on remarks from the monarch seen as a message to politicians on Brexit.

The Queen has sent a delicately coded message to Britain’s fractious political class, urging lawmakers to seek common ground and grasp the big picture to resolve the crisis.

“With great respect, I wouldn’t wish to comment directly on the views of her majesty,” May’s spokesman told reporters when asked about the Queen’s comments. “The prime minister’s own view is that we should always show great respect for the point of view of others.”