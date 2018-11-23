UK PM May: EU won't give us better Brexit deal if parliament rejects current one

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday the European Union would not renegotiate the Brexit deal if Britain’s parliament rejected the current version of the exit agreement.

“I believe if we were to go back to the European Union and say ‘well people didn’t like that deal, can we have another one?’ ... I don’t think they’re going to come to us and say we’ll give you a better deal,” she told BBC radio during a question and answer session with listeners.

Questioned repeatedly over whether she would resign if she loses a vote to approve the deal, expected in mid-December, she said her focus was on getting it through at the first attempt and not on her own future.