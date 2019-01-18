UK PM May makes no change to her demands in talks with EU leaders - Telegraph

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street, London, Britain, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has made no change to her demands in talks with European Union leaders despite her Brexit plan being defeated by British lawmakers earlier this week, the Telegraph newspaper reported bit.ly/2RCdHch on Friday.

May’s demands continue to focus around either a legally binding time-limit for the Irish backstop; a right for UK to unilaterally withdraw, or a hard commitment to a trade deal finalization before 2021 to prevent the backstop from coming into force, according to the report.