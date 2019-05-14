UK PM May to bring Brexit deal back to lawmakers in week beginning June 3

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will bring her thrice defeated Brexit deal back to parliament for lawmakers to consider again in the week beginning June 3, a Downing Street spokesman said on Tuesday.

“This evening the prime minister met the leader of the opposition (Jeremy Corbyn) in the House of Commons to make clear our determination to bring the talks to a conclusion and deliver on the referendum result to leave the EU,” the spokesman said.

“We will therefore be bringing forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week beginning the 3rd June.”