UK PM May to EU: Parliament will reject exit deal without clarity on future relationship

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she warned European Union leaders last week that the British parliament will not approve Britain’s EU exit deal unless there is clarity on what its future relationship with the bloc will look like.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Lawmakers are expected to vote in the autumn on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

“I warned EU leaders I do not think this parliament will approve the withdrawal agreement in the autumn unless we have clarity about future relationship alongside it,” May told parliament.