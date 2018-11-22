UK PM May to make statement to parliament on Brexit at 1500 GMT

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement on Brexit to parliament at 1500 GMT on Thursday, the House of Commons said on Twitter.

Britain and the European Union have agreed a draft text setting out a close post-Brexit economic relationship, paving the way for a summit of EU leaders to endorse the deal, European Council President Donald Tusk said earlier. [nL8N1XX336]

“Prime Minister @theresa_may will be making a statement to the House of Commons at 3pm on progress on EU negotiations,” the lower house of Britain’s parliament said on Twitter.

The opposition Labour Party had initially said the statement was expected around 1430 GMT.

May’s spokesman said she was holding a teleconference with her cabinet of senior ministers on Thursday morning to update them on the negotiations.