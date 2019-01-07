UK PM May to pitch more Brexit ideas as she seeks EU help

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party members of parliament, in London, Britain December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will set out additional proposals for Northern Ireland and giving parliament a bigger role as the government seeks more assurances from the European Union on her Brexit deal, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

“I’ve been speaking to European leaders in the intervening period, speaking to colleagues. I’ll be continuing with that,” May said. “In the coming days, what we’ll set out is not just about the EU but also about what we can do domestically.

“We will be setting out measures which will be specific to Northern Ireland, we’ll be setting out proposals for a greater role for parliament ... and we are continuing to work on further assurances, further undertakings from the European Union in relation to the concern that has been expressed by parliamentarians.”