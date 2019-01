Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sits with members of her cabinet during the UK-Poland Inter-Governmental Consultations at Lancaster House in central London, Britain, December 20, 2018. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to speak to European Union leaders this week including Dutch PM Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Donald Tusk, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

May is seeking assurances that a so-called backstop plan, aimed at avoiding a hard Irish border, will be time-limited, the report said.