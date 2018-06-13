FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 11:57 AM / in 4 hours

UK PM May will draw up new amendment to address lawmakers' Brexit concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers on Wednesday the government was discussing concerns over parliament’s role in Brexit and would come up with a new amendment to satisfy them.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I have agreed this morning with the Brexit secretary (minister) that we will bring forward an amendment in the (House of) Lords,” she told parliament.

She said in doing so, the government would make sure that “the government’s hand in negotiations cannot be tied by parliament” and that parliament could not be allowed to overturn “the will of the people” to leave the European Union.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

