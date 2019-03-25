UK PM May will only hold new Brexit vote if there's a chance of success: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay are seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will only hold another so-called meaningful vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal if it has a chance of getting the support of parliament on a third attempt, her spokesman said.

The government would have to table an emergency business motion before the close of parliament on Monday for a vote to go ahead on Tuesday.

“We will only bring the vote back if we believe that we would be in a position to win it,” the spokesman told reporters, declining to comment whether it would take place on Tuesday.

The spokesman said ministers at a cabinet meeting on Monday did not discuss the prime minister’s future. Some lawmakers have asked May to name her departure date as the price for supporting her deal.