UK PM May's spokesman: May-Juncker meeting is important step in Brexit process

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday is an important stage in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

“There is a process of engagement going on. Tomorrow is obviously a significant meeting between the prime minister and President Juncker as part of that process,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that if there was no vote on whether to approve a revised Brexit deal by next week, parliament would again have the chance to consider the next steps.

The spokesman also described Brexit minister Stephen Barclay’s meeting with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier as “productive”.